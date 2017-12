The Thomas Fire, which has burned for three weeks, is the largest in the state's modern history The Thomas Fire is now the largest wildfire in California's modern history after torching 273,400 acres.

The California wildfires by the numbers A spate of California wildfires has destroyed an area larger than New York City and Boston -- combined. And with about 65% of the colossal Thomas Fire contained, the end may be a long way off.

Couple loses two homes in two months to California wildfires Dr. Antonio Wong and his wife remember falling in love with their first home, a 3,000 square-foot beauty in Southern California they've owned for more than a decade.

California residents decorate their burned homes Homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, were destroyed in October during the Tubbs Fire. Some residents are bringing Christmas cheer to those burned properties.

