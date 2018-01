Bannon says his comments about a Trump Tower meeting were aimed at Manafort, not Trump Jr. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Sunday he regretted not responding sooner to comments attributed to him that were critical of Donald Trump Jr. in an explosive new book on the White House.

Read Steve Bannon's full statement Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon released a statement Sunday expressing regret for not responding sooner to comments attributed to him that were critical of Donald Trump Jr. in "Fire and Fury," an explosive new book on President Donald Trump's first year in office. CNN obtained the statement from a source close to Bannon.

Michael Wolff: 25th Amendment discussed in West Wing CNN's Brian Stelter and Carl Bernstein discuss President Donald Trump's fitness after "Fire and Fury" author Michael Wolff told NBC's Chuck Todd people in the West Wing have brought up the 25th Amendment in conversation.

Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' President Donald Trump, coming off a week of heightened scrutiny over his mental health, sought to put the topic to rest on Saturday by declaring himself extraordinarily intelligent and undeniably right in the head.

Obeidallah: How Trump can prove he's 'very stable' Donald Trump is clearly agitated by accusations that he's mentally unfit to be President. In a series of Saturday morning tweets, he wrote he was, "like, very smart," a "VERY successful businessman," a "top T.V. Star" and that he won the presidency, "on my first try." He concluded that he is also "a very stable […]

CIA director defends Trump's mental abilities CIA Director Mike Pompeo defended President Donald Trump's mental abilities in the wake of a book claiming Trump does not read or properly process information presented to him.

Water leak floods crowded JFK Airport baggage claim A water leak flooded a baggage claim area at JFK International Airport in New York on Sunday, dousing suitcases piled up by stranded travelers.

Ice storm on the way for parts of US More than 20 million Midwesterners are under a winter weather advisory through Monday morning, while parts of wildfire-ravaged California will see the mixed blessing of heavy rain this week.