There's a confrontation between public health officials and political and economic officials desperate to save an economy fundamental to Trump's reelection hopes

Deadly milestone: Over 100 deaths due to coronavirus reported in a single day in US

Opinion: Trump can't be trusted to make this decision The first time most of us learned that President Donald Trump was thinking about relaxing existing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was on Sunday night, just before midnight. That's when his tweet shouted in all caps, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF."

Analysis: Dollars vs. deaths is the choice created by coronavirus How many lives is the world economy worth? That's not a trite oversimplification. It is an open question being raised by President Donald Trump.

Gupta: The truth about using chloroquine to fight Covid-19 President Donald Trump continues touted chloroquine, a malaria drug he believes might help fight against coronavirus. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why that and other drugs that might be effective against the virus need more evidence.

Florida: Governor mandates self-quarantine for travelers coming from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order mandating a 14-day self-quarantine or isolation period for travelers coming to Florida from airports in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

'Completely inappropriate': Borger blasts Trump's remark President Donald Trump said it's "too bad" that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is in self-isolation due to exposure to a fellow Senate Republican who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Texas Lt. Governor: 'I'm all in' on risking my health to lift social distancing guidelines for economic boost Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday night that he's "not living in fear" of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is "all in" on lifting social distancing guidelines recommended by public health experts in order to help the economy.