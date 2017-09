Island is under curfew after hurricane wipes out all electricity. It's 'total devastation,' an official says Thousands of Puerto Ricans heeded the calls of government officials and have taken refuge in shelters as the Caribbean island braces for Hurricane Maria's direct hit early Wednesday.

Trees, fences topple as Maria hits Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico since 1928.

First look at island devastated by Category 5 Maria CNN's Michael Holmes flies over the island of Dominica, which has been hit badly by Hurricane Maria.

Trump slashes at Obama's legacy, but risks his own Republicans for years failed to gut the legacy of their nemesis Barack Obama: Now they can do so within a matter of days.

Documents sought on President's firings Special counsel Robert Mueller has requested documents and information covering a range of events from President Donald Trump's White House, including two firings and an Oval Office meeting, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Clapper: Investigation seems to be deepening Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper discusses new reports about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.