Congressman offers Waffle House to speed things up Rep. Joe Barton offers to treat all members of the House Energy and Commerce committee to a breakfast at Waffle House if they speed up a session on the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill.

Winds send girl flying Security video caught the moment when heavy winds sent Madison Gardner flying with her front door.

Indoor tanning tax may be history Tempest over a 10% tax on tanning. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports that the tan lines are drawn.

South Korea upholds President Park Geun-hye's impeachment South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld a decision by the country's National Assembly to impeach President Park Guen-hye.

Opinion: Working for Trump is an embarrassment On Wednesday, former Governor Jon Huntsman accepted President Donald Trump's offer to serve as US ambassador to Russia. Having previously served as an ambassador to China, Huntsman may feel prepared for the task at hand. But chances are he will become the latest Trump employee to face professional embarrassment in the days and weeks to […]

GOP tries to discredit health plan reviewer Republicans don't have a CBO score yet on their health care bill, but already taking shots at the CBO

Washington state asks judge to block new Trump travel ban Washington state will ask a federal judge to block President Donald Trump's new travel ban, joining Hawaii as the second state to challenge the ban.

After 27-hour debate, second House committee approves Obamacare repeal A second House committee approved the Republican Party's Obamacare repeal bill Thursday, as President Donald Trump flexed his deal-making skills to build momentum behind the legislation amid growing concern among prominent GOP figures that fast-tracking the measure could backfire.

FDA investigating after two deaths linked to listeria in cheese The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery. Two deaths and six hospitalizations have been reported since September 1 in Connecticut, Florida, New York and Vermont.