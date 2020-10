Cash-strapped Trump camp shifts resources in Florida President Donald Trump, who has trailed his Democratic rival Joe Biden in fundraising, has pulled back some of his television advertising in the crucial state of Florida in the final sprint to Election Day, instead tapping his party's funds to help spread his message across the state.

Pre-election voting surpasses half of all 2016 ballots cast with week left until Election Day • What we know about who's voted in key states • 20 former Republican US attorneys endorse Biden campaign • Analysis: Trump's wildest election prediction

Acosta asks Trump: Did you blow it on Covid-19? President Trump is upset about media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic despite surging infections and hospitalizations in the US.

Analyst reveals who poses biggest legal threat to Trump if he loses election CNN legal analyst Elie Honig looks at the various legal battles Trump could face if he loses the presidential election, and how his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, could impact the Affordable Care Act if she is confirmed by the Senate.

Opinion: What's really motivating Democrats in North Carolina On a Wednesday morning in November 2016, I sat alone in my office after the most disappointing election night of my career wondering if anyone else felt an intense need to get to work. I did not have to wonder long.

Texas Supreme Court sides with governor on rule requiring one ballot drop box per county The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's order to limit mail-in ballot drop box locations to one site per county, a decision that largely affects the Houston and Austin areas.

Trump uses outdated thinking in attempt to woo suburban women: I'm 'getting your husbands back to work' • Opinion: What a Trump win will mean for Putin • Analysis: Trump's wildest election prediction