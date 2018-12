As the year turns, the President is at war on multiple fronts. He's calling the shots and trusting his gut. Throughout 2018, President Donald Trump turned the White House and America into a source of instability, unpredictability and disruption.

Congress adjourns with no end to shutdown in sight The House and Senate on Thursday both adjourned until next week after pro forma sessions that lasted less than three minutes.

Don Lemon on Trump's shutdown tweet: Just stunning CNN's Don Lemon criticizes President Trump as the US federal government continues to experience a partial shutdown.

His worst nightmare: Trump's life under a legal microscope Weeks of devastating legal revelations have left Donald Trump's political career clouded by criminality and his life, presidency and business empire under assault by relentless prosecutors on multiple fronts.

CNN debunks Giuliani's Mueller claim President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani incorrectly claimed that Mueller's office "destroyed" text messages between two FBI agents.

Trump buoyed by Wall Street's gains President Donald Trump been buoyed by two days of market boosts and made an enthusiastic round of phone calls to advisers from Air Force One on his way back from Iraq after markets closed sharply higher Wednesday, people familiar with the matter say.

Explosion lights up New York sky in shades of blue The New York Police Department is investigating a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power plant in Queens, the department tweeted.

Before the bell: Fear takes over the markets 1. Swinging stocks: Fear has taken over the markets.