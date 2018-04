The rear admiral withdrew as the nominee for VA chief, but he won't get his previous job back, Politico reports White House physician Ronny Jackson will not return to his role as President Donald Trump's personal physician, Politico reports, citing two senior administration officials.

Trump calls for senator to resign over Jackson opposition President Donald Trump on Saturday morning called for Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester to resign over his opposition to White House physician Ronny Jackson's nomination for secretary of veterans affairs, saying some of the allegations against Jackson "are proving false."

Trump: I know things I could say about Sen. Tester During a campaign rally in Michigan, President Trump lambasted Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) for releasing a document of allegations that sunk Trump's nomination of Dr. Ronny Jackson to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

White House shows documents to back up Jackson A White House official showed CNN documents Friday night that the official claims exonerate Dr. Ronny Jackson from some allegations that he inappropriately dispensed pills and that he wrecked a government vehicle after leaving a Secret Service going-away party.

Trump defends Jackson, slams allegations President Trump tweeted in defense of Dr. Ronny Jackson amid allegations about Dr. Jackson's professional conduct that led to the doctor withdrawing his nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

5 takeaways on Michelle Wolf's controversial speech Comedian Michelle Wolf's savage takedown of everyone from President Donald Trump to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to the media was -- and will be -- the talk of Saturday Night's White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

Opinion: Michelle Wolf was the big winner of the event, not Trump Despite what Donald Trump and some others on the right may think, the big winner from Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner was comedian Michelle Wolf. Her performance was not just funny -- it's still grabbing headlines and will make this comedian, who is on the verge of stardom, even better known.

Migrants' caravan reaches US border A caravan of hundreds of migrants is expected to reach the US-Mexico border on Sunday afternoon after a monthlong trip from Central America that has sparked the ire of President Donald Trump.