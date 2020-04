The President is spending Easter weekend anxiously looking ahead as the debate over when to reopen the country brews Photos | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | Share stories of those you've lost

More than 514,000 coronavirus cases in the US

Smerconish: We must curb enthusiasm for return to normalcy CNN's Michael Smerconish says the most critical issues of our time are: What's the right amount of health risk to restart the economy? And how do we protect democracy in this election year?

Analysis: America needs to fix this first

Watch: Surgeon general defends 'big mama' remark US Surgeon General Jerome Adams addressed communities of color, telling them to take precautions not jut for themselves but for their "abuela," "granddaddy," and "big mama." When asked about his comments Adams said he used language that is used in his family.

NYC schools: Mayor and governor are at odds over whether they're closed for the school year New York City public school buildings will be remain closed through the end of the school year because of coronavirus concerns, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday at a press conference.

Dr. Gupta: Here's why US has so many coronavirus deaths CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why the US has so many coronavirus deaths when compared with the rest of the world.

DoubleTree has finally revealed its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe Stuck in quarantine and can't stop snacking? Unleash the Cookie Monster within you...