Auto titan Ghosn under arrest, faces ouster at Nissan

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is under arrest in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct and faces being fired this week, the firm said Monday, in a stunning fall from grace for one of the world’s best-known businessmen. Ghosn’s arrest and his likely dismissal from Nissan, and possibly Mitsubishi and Renault, sent shockwaves through the auto industry, where he is a towering figure credited with turning around several major manufacturers and leads an alliance of of the three automakers. Nissan’s board will meet Thursday to decide his fate, and Mitsubishi said it would propose he be dismissed as chairman “promptly.” Renault said its board would meet “shortly”, after Ghosn was detained over allegations including underreporting his income.

Source:: Yahoo