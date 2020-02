After qualifying for his first debate, it's beyond question that Bloomberg is now a major factor in the 2020 race Michael Bloomberg soared into second place nationally in a new NPR/PBS/Marist poll released Monday morning, a stunning surge fueled by hundreds of millions of ads funded by the billionaire former mayor of New York City.

Michael Bloomberg qualifies for his first Democratic debate Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, paving the way for the former New York mayor's first appearance on stage with his 2020 rivals.

Trump starts height war with nickname. Bloomberg fires back Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg jabs President Donald Trump with a new way to measure height. Jeanne Moos reports the height war has reached new heights.

Mike Bloomberg might not be Wall Street's BFF after all Mike Bloomberg might be Wall Street's preferred Democratic presidential candidate, but the billionaire is nonetheless vowing to crack down on the financial industry.

Nancy Pelosi's warning to 2020 Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned fellow Democrats in an exclusive CNN interview that the party "must be unified" to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race, while noting that any of the candidates running to face him "would be a better president."

Analysis: The nation's largest minority group will soon be heard The Latino impact on the Democratic presidential race will be felt very soon.

After a heart attack, Sanders' campaign had stalled. Then he got some unexpected help Bernie Sanders was stuck in the hospital. His second presidential run was stuck in the mud.

Protesters disrupt Bernie Sanders' rally Topless protesters crashed the stage at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Nevada, calling for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to end his support for the dairy industry and animal agriculture.

Trump grants clemency to Eddie DeBartolo Jr. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday granting clemency to Eddie DeBartolo Jr., White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced at the White House.