Authorities arrest 2 more in UK's gruesome truck deaths case

British police arrested two more suspects Friday in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England as the investigation into one of the country’s worst human smuggling cases geared up. Police said the man and the woman, both 38 and from northwestern England, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. The remains of 11 people from the truck were transported Thursday by ambulance from the Port of Tilbury to a mortuary under police escort.
Source:: Yahoo