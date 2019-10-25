Authorities arrest 2 more in UK's gruesome truck deaths case

Subpoenas issued for three Trump officials are a sign that Democrats are trying to compel testimony from people who are apparently reluctant to appear House Democratic impeachment investigators have issued subpoenas to three Trump administration officials whose testimony was previously scheduled, in a sign the Democrats are trying to compel testimony from Trump officials who are apparently reluctant to appear.

Feds blow door off safe as probe into Giuliani associates escalates Federal prosecutors in New York have subpoenaed the brother of one of the recently indicted associates of Rudy Giuliani, according to two people familiar with the matter, as they escalate their investigation in the campaign-finance case.

Cuomo to Graham: Impeachment hasn't changed ... you have CNN's Chris Cuomo breaks down Sen. Lindsey Graham's role in the Clinton impeachment, and its stark contrast to his recent comments regarding the impeachment inquiry for President Trump.

Inspectors General slam DOJ opinion on whistleblower complaint A coalition of Inspectors General is urging the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel to withdraw or modify its opinion that the whistleblower complaint regarding President Donald Trump's communications with Ukraine was not of "urgent concern," a determination that initially blocked the allegations from reaching Congress.

Lindsey Graham called out on impeachment contradictions CNN's Erin Burnett calls out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his contradicting statements regarding impeachment proceedings.

Video: Cummings' widow responds to Trump's attacks and gets standing ovation Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, appeared to respond to President Trump's previous attacks of her husband during a speech at his funeral.

'Anonymous' Trump official to expose private conversations with President in book The anonymous senior Trump administration official, who previously alleged that there's an internal administration resistance to President Donald Trump, plans to recount the President's conversations in their forthcoming book, Axios reported.