Austrian president calls for September poll in wake of scandal

A billionaire told nearly 400 Morehouse College grads that he'd create a grant to eliminate their loans Morehouse College seniors got a surprise Sunday when billionaire investor Robert F. Smith announced during his commencement speech that he would pay off the student loan debt for the historically black college's graduating class.

Tim Cook to graduates: My generation failed you "We spent too much time debating," Cook told Tulane University graduates during a commencement speech in New Orleans.

Oprah surprises New Jersey high school with $500,000 gift Oprah Winfrey surprised a New Jersey high school Friday night with a pizza party -- and a $500,000 donation to an after-school program.

Does it matter which college you go to? Many successful people are graduates of elite schools, but how much of their good fortune comes from a privileged upbringing and not an Ivy League education? CNN contributor Frank Bruni explores the question.

What you need to know about the College Board's new SAT score The roughly 2 million fledgling college students who take out their No. 2 pencils for the SAT each year will now be assigned a score reflecting not only math and verbal skills but also their social and economic backgrounds.

White House to focus on investment in Middle East as part of peace proposal The White House will announce Sunday afternoon the first part of its Middle East peace proposal, what officials are calling an economic "workshop" to encourage investing capital in the West Bank, Gaza, and the region, a senior administration official tells CNN.

'Heroes' lead police to girl who was abducted while walking with her mother, police say A suspect is in custody after an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped while taking a walk with her mother in Texas, police said early Sunday. The girl was found hours later and reunited with her family.