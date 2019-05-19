Austrian president calls for September poll in wake of scandal

Austria’s president on Sunday called for fresh elections in September after a corruption scandal embroiling the far-right brought down the coalition government in spectacular fashion. Just days before key EU elections, Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache was forced to resign in disgrace Saturday following explosive revelations from a hidden camera sting. Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz — whose 18-month coalition with Strache’s far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) had been held up as a European model — reacted by pulling the plug on their union.
Source:: Yahoo