Australian student released in North Korea says 'I'm OK'

Trump's 'Salute to America' speech was one of the least polarizing speeches of his presidency President Donald Trump was as good as his word Thursday: He saluted America.

Trump at his rainy July 4th event: Americans 'part of one of the greatest stories ever told' With jets roaring overhead and a poncho-clad crowd before him, President Donald Trump implored Americans to come together Thursday in a show of national pride -- a rare unifying message from a deeply divisive President that came after days of controversy and criticism over his precedent-shattering military spectacle on the National Mall.

Mudd on Trump's speech: Let me be subtle. I hated it CNN's Phil Mudd slammed President Donald Trump for making July 4th about the military rather than American ideals.

See how Trump's 4th of July event was different than usual Washington, DC, always puts on a show for the Fourth of July, but for the first time this year, President Donald Trump personally planned and threw together his own Independence Day event.

Protesters clash after American flag burned outside White House before Trump's July 4th event Leftist protesters burned an American flag outside the White House on Thursday and then clashed with supporters of President Donald Trump, including the far-right Proud Boys group, not long before Trump took the stage for his "Salute to America."

