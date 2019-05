Lawmaker: Trump seeks to take a wrecking ball to constitution Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) reacts to President Donald Trump's assertion of executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

A dramatic escalation in the battle between DOJ and Democrats President Donald Trump has invoked executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report and the underlying evidence just before the House Judiciary Committee is set to vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee's subpoena for the materials.

Opinion: Trump-Congress confrontation goes to Defcon 1 President Donald Trump has declared that executive privilege should keep private the redacted parts of the Mueller report, and a congressional committee is moving to vote on whether to charge his attorney general with contempt.

Trump isn't the first president to use stonewalling strategy Votes to hold members of Trump's administration in contempt of Congress could come as soon as today. John Avlon breaks down what would happen next.

Analysis: How to know when it's a constitutional crisis Donald Trump's entire presidency, so far, has been an exercise in straining the normal equilibrium of the US government. The term "constitutional crisis" has been thrown around repeatedly, including this week by Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat who has pushed for Trump to be impeached.

