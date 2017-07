Weeks of violence have led up to today's election, which could give the President immense political power After weeks of street clashes and tension, Venezuelans started casting ballots Sunday in a poll that could mark a stark turning point for their country.

Venezuela's President calls out Trump Venezuela has allowed CNN correspondents in to the crisis-hit country ahead of Sunday's vote called by the government to elect a special assembly to rewrite the 1999 constitution.

Man charged in wife's death aboard cruise ship A man allegedly killed his wife while on a cruise ship in Alaska, and told a witness he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him, the FBI said. CNN's Jean Casarez has the story.

North Korea threatens 'firm action' against US A day after North Korea tested a ballistic missile that it claims can reach all of the United States, US President Donald Trump ripped China for not reining in Kim Jong Un and his missile program.

US tests missile defense system The United States said it conducted a successful missile defense test in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday amid growing tensions with North Korea.

China flexes its military muscle in parade Chinese leader Xi Jinping presided over a major military parade Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism over Beijing's failure to rein in North Korea.

178 migrants found abandoned in trailer Mexican authorities rescued 178 migrants found abandoned in a trailer in Veracruz state, the country's National Institute for Migration said.

Bergen: General faces ultimate test In November, shortly after the election of Donald Trump, retired four-star Marine Gen. John Kelly was at home on a Saturday afternoon with his wife Karen watching college football when the phone rang.

Sheryl Crow gets creative about Kid Rock For Grammy award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, inspiration comes from everywhere, even the most random tweet.