Desperate need: Farmers are trashing food that could go to food banks. This group wants to change that Food banks in desperate need of donations could get some extra help from farmers thanks to a new proposal designed to help provide relief for both during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter grills Trump: What did you do for entire month? CBS reporter Paula Reid questions President Trump about what his administration did the entire month of February as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading.

CNN's early reporting on Covid-19: Articles, videos and posts from January and February 2020 Here's a sampling of CNN's early coverage of the novel coronavirus in the first months of 2020.

Chris Cuomo: I can't shake off my fever CNN's Chris Cuomo speaks to Dr. Sanjay Gupta about his most recent coronavirus symptoms and how he's been recovering from the illness.

'Epic meltdown:' Lemon says this is the height of narcissism CNN's Don Lemon calls President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing a total meltdown, and says he wants the President to tell him how he's going to save the lives of his friends and loved ones.

False claims from Trump's bitter pandemic briefing • Analysis: Trump propaganda on full display • Trump briefing: President claims 'total' authority

Trump rages at criticism while governors craft their own plans to reopen the economy • Coalitions: Some states say it's too early to consider reopening • States take charge: Governors form pacts on when to reopen economies • Opinion: Firing Fauci would be a disaster