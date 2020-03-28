Asia virus latest: People return to China epicentre, security talks off

The advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut came after a request from President Trump Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | Timeline | Symptoms

Restrictions: These states have implemented stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means for you As the US grapples with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus that has the health care system at a tipping point, a growing number of states are ordering their residents to stay at home.

Oval Office photo: Why no Democrats were invited When signing the historic coronavirus stimulus bill into law, President Donald Trump was surrounded by fellow Republicans and expert members of the coronavirus task force, but no Democrats. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.

The US has the most known cases worldwide

Cuomo: Quarantine would be declaration of war on states New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacts to President Donald Trump floating the idea of a temporary quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Trump later said a quarantine was not necessary, and instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a "strong travel advisory."

Opinion: How to protect the 2020 elections from the crisis Despite the global pandemic, we must take steps to ensure a high turnout is possible during the 2020 election. While public attention has naturally turned toward our health care system's ability to treat the mounting number of Covid-19 patients — along with the spluttering economy — it would be a disastrous mistake to assume everything […]

Coronavirus death toll in the US passes 2,000 Parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could be put under a short-term quarantine, President Trump said Saturday, as other states reported spikes in coronavirus cases, prompting fears they would emerge as the next hot spots.

Fact check: Trump makes another round of misstatements during Friday briefing Inaccuracies about the stock market. Baffling statements about a closed GM plant. Stating you can call coronavirus the flu.

Smerconish: I made this Trump prediction days ago. It looks like it may come true David Axelrod, who advised former President Barack Obama, discusses a Wall Street Journal report that asserts President Trump wants his signature on stimulus checks sent out to Americans as part of the coronavirus relief package.