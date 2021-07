New excerpts detail responses from the top US military officer and others in the final days of the Trump administration The top US military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, was so shaken that then-President Donald Trump and his allies might attempt a coup or take other dangerous or illegal measures after the November election that Milley and other top officials informally planned for different ways to stop Trump, according to excerpts […]

Guest challenges Fox News host to tell viewers Trump lost Texas state Representative James Talarico, who left the state in an effort to block Republicans from passing a restrictive voting law, challenged Fox News host Pete Hegseth to tell his viewers that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder employee turned in by coworkers pleads guilty in US Capitol riot A former Oklahoma City Thunder employee turned in by her former coworkers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge for her part in the US Capitol insurrection.

'You f**king did this': Cheney rips Jim Jordan after Capitol riot A new book details a phone call between Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI) and Gen. Mark Milley the day after the Capitol insurrection, in which Cheney told Milley what she experienced on the House floor on January 6, including a run-in with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a staunch Trump ally in the House who feverishly tried […]

Analysis: Megyn Kelly is dead wrong about January 6 "There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was."

Feds arrest 5 family members from Texas in new Capitol riot case Five members of a Texas family were arrested on Tuesday for entering the US Capitol together during the January 6 insurrection.

House committee on Capitol riot to hold first hearing July 27 The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot will hold its first hearing on July 27 to hear directly from Capitol and DC police officers who responded to the deadly attack, Democratic leaders announced Wednesday.

Liz Cheney, lone Republican on panel, vows to 'stand for the truth' Rep. Liz Cheney has a strong admonition for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy: any Republican still challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election results or whitewashing the January 6 insurrection is not fit to serve on the select committee investigating it.

Surge in Covid-19 cases hits Los Angeles County • Sanjay Gupta: Get vaccinated or get Covid • What hospitals look like in US Covid hot spots • Millions of kids worldwide missed routine vaccinations during pandemic, study says • Opinion: Vaccine official's story reveals an ugly truth about GOP and children's rights