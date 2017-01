Santiago's gun was confiscated -- and given back When Esteban Santiago was in an Alaska FBI office in November, saying his mind was being controlled by US intelligence, he left two things in the car. A gun and his newborn child.

Terrorist rams truck into soldiers in Jerusalem, killing 4 At least 10 people have been wounded by a vehicular attack in Jerusalem, Magen David Adom of Israel's emergency services said.

Trump drops longtime inauguration announcer President-elect Donald Trump is breaking from 11 presidents' worth of tradition and benching Charles Brotman.

Celebs attend Obama's farewell bash A pack of celebrities headed to the White House this weekend for one final White House star-studded bash before the Obama's leave office

Former Iranian President Rafsanjani dies Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died Sunday after suffering a heart attack, Iranian state-run media said. He was 82.

Grandparents among victims of Ft. Lauderdale shooting Their lives ended suddenly, tragically, in a storm of gunfire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

See Earth from Mars This is what Earth and its moon look like from Mars. The image is a composite of the best Earth image and the best moon image taken on November 20, 2016 by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

SpaceX delays launch due to weather SpaceX is pushing back its next rocket launch because of high winds and rain at its launch site.

3 duck hunters found dead in Texas bay The bodies of three men who disappeared during a duck hunting trip on Texas' Gulf Coast have been found, authorities said Sunday.