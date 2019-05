The special counsel's team says he does not want to appear political after being behind the scenes for years Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has expressed reticence to him testifying publicly in front of the House Judiciary Committee, according to sources familiar with the matter.

First on CNN: Justice Department willing to hand over counterintelligence if Schiff backs off 'enforcement action' The Justice Department is trying to stave off an "enforcement action" against Attorney General William Barr this week, making a rare offer to have the House Intelligence Committee review materials from special counsel Robert Mueller's report if House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff agrees to back down.

McGahn did not attend his House hearing. It happened anyway. The House Judiciary Committee gaveled in Tuesday to an empty witness chair for the second time this month after former White House counsel Don McGahn did not appear after he was subpoenaed.

Trump speaks out on why he blocked McGhan from testifying President Donald Trump told reporters his administration is blocking former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee to set a precedent for future administrations.

Opinion: Trump's argument to block McGahn testimony is nuts On Monday, President Donald Trump launched a long-shot effort to prevent the public from hearing live testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn -- the man who, perhaps more than any other, can bring to life Trump's most flagrant alleged acts of obstruction of justice.

Avlon: What's Trump trying to hide with Deutsche Bank? CNN's John Avlon breaks down President Trump's complicated -- and sometimes litigious -- history with Deutsche Bank.

Fox News host privately encouraged Trump to pardon servicemen • Trump's pardons appear prompted by TV, friends and politics • Analysis: Why Donald Trump feels betrayed by Fox News