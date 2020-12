First batch of coronavirus vaccine ships With the greenlight of the FDA's emergency use authorization, Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines will be sent out to hundreds of facilities across the United States this week.

Watch covid-19 vaccine being packed and loaded on trucks for distribution At Pfizer's facility in Michigan, the coronavirus vaccine is being packed and loaded on trucks and will soon be distributed across the US. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.

Here's what we know about Pfizer's vaccine The US Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

FDA says you shouldn't take the Pfizer vaccine if you are allergic to any component FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper about Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as the first batch was shipped out across the US. Hahn advised Americans with allergies to read the vaccine's product labeling on the FDA's website to check for any components that might cause an allergic reaction.

Trump engages in self-sabotage ahead of historic vaccine rollout As doses of a coronavirus vaccine are being prepared to be shipped to communities across the United States, President Donald Trump has an opportunity to mark a historic milestone for science -- and show some semblance of leadership in curbing the spread of Covid-19 as the number of US cases crosses 16 million.

Opinion: Donald Trump's long goodbye Minutes after he took the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017, Donald Trump expressed gratitude to the outgoing President and first lady.

Biden's Catholic faith will be on full display as the first churchgoing president in decades Joe Biden rarely misses Sunday Mass. So it was notable when the President-elect didn't attend church on November 29, the first Sunday of Advent and the beginning of the season when Roman Catholics like Biden prepare for Christmas.

Stelter: This was Fox News' biggest story last week CNN's Brian Stelter argues that Fox News' coverage of the federal probe into Hunter Biden's tax affairs was disproportionate compared to their coverage of other topics, such as the coronavirus pandemic.