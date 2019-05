The expected release of the President's latest financial disclosure forms Thursday will trigger an annual controversy about his wealth America is about to get a tantalizing look into the hidden fortune on which Donald Trump made his name but is at the root of some of the most mysterious unresolved questions about his presidency.

Analysis: The number of stinking rich people in the US Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in the midst of a long Twitter exposition the other day about wages and taxes and her adjustment from being a waitress relying on tips to making a congressional salary of $174,000 a year when she made a provocative statement about how many rich people she'd like to tax.

How Trump avoided paying taxes for years A blockbuster report from The New York Times revealed that President Donald Trump didn't pay personal taxes for eight years between 1985-1994. CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how he got away with it.

Fewer millennials are making it into the middle class America's middle class families aren't the only ones having a tough time these days.

The top 26 billionaires own $1.4 trillion — as much as 3.8 billion other people The world's billionaires are growing $2.5 billion richer every day, while the poorest half of the global population is seeing its net worth dwindle.

JPMorgan CEO: US economy is 'fundamentally anti-poor' In an exclusive interview with CNN Business, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon tells Poppy Harlow what he thinks is holding back the US economy.

Opinion: Most Americans can't save for retirement. We want to fix that By some measures, it's true that the American economy appears to be in good shape, but look a little closer and you'll find that tens of millions of middle-class Americans who are working full time are still just barely getting by.

Alabama's restrictive abortion bill is now law Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed into law an abortion bill that could punish doctors who perform abortions with life in prison