At the last minute, GOP shifts from 2 to 3 days of opening arguments for each side. There were also changes to evidence rules Historic trial begins as parties clash

Watch: Cooper's reaction to Dershowitz changing impeachment view CNN's Anderson Cooper and Jeffrey Toobin ask Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Trump's impeachment defense team, about his changing view on the subject.

The trial: Senate trial kicks off with heated fight over rules President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in earnest Tuesday with a heated debate over the rules, which Democrats charge are an attempt by Senate Republicans to zoom through the process while covering up evidence and ignoring witnesses.

A guide: Stage is set for Trump's trial. Here's a look at each step The Senate will consider, and vote on, the rules of the road for the opening stages of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Analysis: Here's Mitch McConnell's biggest problem in the impeachment trial • What would America's Founding Fathers have said about Trump's impeachment trial?

Roll the tape: Schiff uses Trump's words against him at impeachment trial Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) argues that President Trump is not allowing any witness testimony in his impeachment trial despite saying he would allow it in the past.

Who is Pat Cipollone? Trump's 'strong, silent type' lawyer to take center stage When Pat Cipollone steps foot onto the faded blue carpet of the Senate chamber next week, the relative anonymity he has enjoyed for much of his three-decade law career will be stripped away by the glare of cameras and the scrutiny of history.

Tit-for-tat: Democrats accuse White House counsel of undermining 'integrity' of trial The Democratic lawmakers leading the case against President Donald Trump accused White House counsel Pat Cipollone of being a "fact witness" to Trump's wrongdoing and demanded on Tuesday that he disclose what he knows to the Chief Justice.

Turmoil: Author details meetings in WH Author Carol Leonnig talks with CNN's John Berman about her book 'A Very Stable Genius,' President Trump's management style, and Trump's meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.