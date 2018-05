Trump said the 3 prisoners' release by North Korea was positive, but history suggests skepticism is warranted Just maybe, the extraordinary scene that unfolded in the dead of night on an airfield outside Washington early Thursday is the start of something truly historic.

Trump greets Americans freed by North Korea Under an American flag and dark night sky, US President Donald Trump personally welcomed home three American detainees Thursday morning after they were released from North Korea.

Trump shakes hands with ex-prisoners as they walk off plane President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet three US nationals detained in North Korea at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Ex-detainee speaks out on North Korean treatment Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim, who were detained in North Korea for months, speak to reporters after landing back on American soil.

A whirlwind 24 hours in Trump doctrine President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to scrap the Iran nuclear deal and his parallel pursuit of securing an agreement with North Korea to end its nuclear program keyed off a whirlwind 24 hours of global events.

CNN Poll: Three-quarters approve of Trump's plans to meet with Kim Jong Un About three-quarters of Americans (77%) approve of President Donald Trump's decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Trump's approval rating for handling the situation with North Korea has jumped 10 points since late March.

Israel and Iran trade fire in most direct confrontation yet In the most direct confrontation between Israel and Iran to date, the two regional enemies exchanged fire for hours during a volatile night in the Golan Heights.