Why Iraq was removed from the revised travel ban Iraq was removed from the revised travel ban executive order after intensive lobbying from the Iraqi government at the highest levels, a senior US official told CNN Monday.

Russia mystery threatens to consume Washington The mystery over Donald Trump and Russia is taking a corrosive hold on his presidency, sowing accusations and hysteria that threaten to overwhelm his White House and drain his personal credibility.

Pope Francis: Put down your cellphone, pick up a Bible Are you following God on Twitter? If not, Pope Francis says you should be.

Supreme Court sends transgender case back to lower court The Supreme Court on Monday sent a case involving a transgender high school student back to a lower court, a temporary setback for the student.

Venus Williams: Tennis star dreams of playing into her 40s Retirement is not a word Venus Williams will be uttering any time soon.

Alabama lawmakers will meet to discuss impeachment of Gov. Bentley Alabama lawmakers are meeting Tuesday to explore options for impeaching the state's governor, according to a scheduling posted on the state legislature's website.

Sikh shooting investigated as hate crime Police are searching for a gunman who allegedly walked onto a driveway in Washington state and shot a Sikh man in the arm, authorities said. The victim told police that the gunman told him "Go back to your country." Video courtesy KCPQ.

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan North Korea fired four ballistic missiles early Monday morning in what Japan's leader described as "an extremely dangerous action."

Merkel condemns Nazi insult from Turkey's President Erdogan German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned "unjustifiable" comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Nazism in the midst of a growing diplomatic spat between the two countries.