US has added 1 million jobs under Trump. The unemployment rate is at a 16-year low America has added more than a million jobs since President Trump took office.

Cillizza: Trump taking 17-day vacation. Who cares? Except... President Donald Trump is set to depart the White House later today for a 17-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey.

Sessions: We're reviewing policy on media subpoenas Attorney General Jeff Sessions Friday detailed his plans to combat leaks of classified information, which have sparked the anger of President Donald Trump.

Toyota and Mazda to build $1.6 billion factory in the US Toyota and Mazda have announced plans to build a $1.6 billion manufacturing plant in the U.S. that will create as many as 4,000 jobs.

Kelly seems to have tamed Trump's tweeting, but then ... Minutes after the clock struck 6 a.m. ET on Friday, President Donald Trump was up and tweeting. But he wasn't voicing displeasure with his own party, the Russia probe or 2016 campaign rival Hillary Clinton.

... Trump jumps gun, again, with tweet on new jobs report Trump tweet on July's strong jobs report again violates a rule that executive branch officials are supposed to wait on hour to comment on economic numbers.