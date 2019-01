The President says he's considering using emergency powers to divert military funds to build the wall President Donald Trump said Friday that he is considering using emergency powers which would allow him to use military funding to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, saying "I can do it if I want."

Trump says he could keep shutdown going for months or years A meeting Friday between President Donald Trump and newly powerful Democrats ended in varied descriptions of what transpired, with Republicans expressing fresh optimism a deal could be struck and their political opponents offering drearier views of a compromise.

Hundreds of TSA screeners calling out sick during shutdown Hundreds of Transportation Security Administration officers, who are required to work without paychecks through the partial government shutdown, have called out from work this week from at least four major airports, according to two senior agency officials and three TSA employee union officials.

CNN reporter presses Trump: You promised Mexico would pay CNN's Kaitlan Collins presses President Donald Trump on how he can say he's not failing on delivering his campaign promise to build a concrete wall and have Mexico pay for it.

Trump again says Apple should change how it makes the iPhone President Donald Trump said Friday he wasn't concerned about Apple's future and again encouraged CEO Tim Cook to move his supply chain to the United States.

See Trump's fiery response to impeachment remark President Trump responds to Rep. Rashid Tlaib's (D-MI) controversial comments. Hours after she was sworn in to Congress, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib used an expletive in pushing for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez claps back at internet trolls • Ocasio-Cortez fires back at criticism of her rhetoric

Opinion: Vilifying Ocasio-Cortez will backfire big time By obsessing over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the GOP is helping to turn her into one of the political superstars of 2019, writes Julian Zelizer. They are giving her more time in the spotlight and unifying Democrats around a progressive champion.