Newsom pulls his children from summer camp over mask policy California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife pulled their children from a summer camp over its policy not to enforce face coverings, a spokesperson in his office said.

Why do vaccinated people need to mask? See Gupta's answer CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses the CDC's updated guidance that recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with "substantial" and "high" transmission of Covid-19.

Pelosi calls McCarthy 'a moron' for his mask mandate criticism House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a "moron" after being asked by a reporter about his criticism of the Capitol physician's mask mandate in the House, another sign of the souring relationship between the two House party leaders.

See why Victor Blackwell nearly ended interview about masks CNN's Victor Blackwell interviews a mother who is against requiring masks in schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Simone Biles drops out of individual all-around final • Analysis: Fear impacts gymnasts' safety • Online trolls have come for Biles • Analysis: The problem Biles just laid bare • Olympics schedule and events to watch

Liz Cheney rebukes GOP leadership after January 6 panel holds first hearing • The false GOP Jan. 6 counterprogramming • Cheney reacts to GOP leader blaming Pelosi • Analysis: GOP should read Cheney statement

GOP negotiators announce they have an agreement on major issues in infrastructure deal GOP members of the bipartisan group negotiating an infrastructure deal announced they have an agreement on their major issues and hope to move forward with a procedural vote as soon as Wednesday evening, an optimistic sign for the group that has been seeking a deal for weeks.