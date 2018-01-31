Appeals court finds CFPB structure constitutional

President met with Justice Department official leading the Russia investigation before his congressional testimony Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein visited the White House in December seeking President Donald Trump's help. The top Justice Department official in the Russia investigation wanted Trump's support in fighting off document demands from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.

Donald Trump is all about loyalty Loyalty has long been crucial to President Donald Trump, and he uses it in his remarks frequently.

Trump wanting Mueller fired is not a slam-dunk obstruction case "You fight back, oh, it's obstruction," President Donald Trump has told the press about his attempts to push back against what he views as a meritless investigation into whether his presidential campaign had inappropriate contacts with Russians. Now amid reports that Trump's legal team is actively negotiating the terms of an in-person interview with special […]

Trump's lawyers: Mueller has not met threshold for interview President Donald Trump's attorneys are arguing that special counsel Robert Mueller's team has not met the high threshold they believe is needed to interview a president in person, according to sources familiar with the ongoing deliberations.

Mnuchin: More Russia sanctions coming in 'near future' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday disputed claims that the Trump administration punted on moving forward with fresh sanctions against Russia over its interference in the 2016 US election.

CIA chief: Russia could meddle with midterms After the Trump administration decided not to impose new sanctions on Russia, CIA Director Mike Pompeo warns about Russian meddling in future US elections. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.

Analysis: Trump's war on Russia probe reaches new peak The escalating campaign by President Donald Trump and his allies against the Russia investigation hit a new peak of intensity Monday.

FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts co-wrote draft of letter reopening Clinton email probe Emails obtained by CNN show the FBI agent at the center of a Capitol Hill storm played a key role in a controversial FBI decision that upended Hillary Clinton's campaign just days before the 2016 election: the letter to Congress by then-FBI Director James Comey announcing the bureau was investigating newly discovered Clinton emails.

FBI has 'grave concerns' about accuracy of GOP memo The FBI issued a rare public warning on Wednesday that a controversial Republican memo omits key information that could impact its veracity.