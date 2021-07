The confirmed death toll in the Florida condo collapse rises to 46, with another 94 people still unaccounted for Despite a tropical storm hitting the state, the search through the rubble for victims of a building collapse in Florida is continuing in full force -- with teams working through the inclement weather until they are mandated to stop.

Rescue teams withstand wind, lightning and heat on 12-hour shifts to search for victims Through long hours, severe weather, looming danger and even loss within their own community, first responders have continually returned to the site of a Florida building collapse.

New images show up-close view of collapsed building site CNN's Rosa Flores got an up-close view of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse site as search and rescue teams race to find individuals in the rubble.

Uncle of 15-year-old who survived Surfside condo collapse thanks man who pulled teen from rubble The uncle of a 15-year-old who survived the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida, two weeks ago called the man who found the teenager in the rubble to thank him.

Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about Bay Area's sinking Millennium Tower San Francisco's lavish Millennium Tower, with soaring panoramic views and world-class amenities, opened to great fanfare in 2009.

A college student, a firefighter's daughter, family of four: What we know about collapse victims The dead and unaccounted for residents of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, reflect the area's rich cultural diversity. The international tragedy has touched members of a tight-knit Jewish community and families from as far away as Argentina, Paraguay and Colombia.

