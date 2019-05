Analysis: Key takeaways from Barr's testimony In the wake of a bombshell revelation that special counsel Robert Mueller took issue with the way William Barr described his Russia probe's findings, the attorney general came to Capitol Hill to testify about his handling of the 448-page Mueller report in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barr skirts around question about Trump doing 'wrong' US Attorney General Bill Barr testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his handling of the Mueller report.

Analysis: Bombshell revelations drop hours before Barr testifies New questions hang over the integrity and motives of William Barr after it emerged Tuesday night that Robert Mueller expressed concerns about the attorney general's initial letter to Congress summarizing his special counsel report.

Toobin: Mueller obviously had a problem with Barr summary CNN's Jeffrey Toobin discusses Attorney General William Barr's testimony about special counsel Robert Mueller and whether Mueller had any issue with the four page summary of his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Opinion: Two hugely revealing letters from Rosenstein and Mueller Shanlon Wu says that Rod Rosenstein's letter of resignation and Robert Mueller's letter expressing concern about Attorney General William Barr's characterizations of the Mueller report show the differences between these pubic servants. More importantly, Barr's response to Mueller's letter speaks volumes about his character.

Analysis: William Barr is in deep trouble Attorney General William Barr did two strange things between the time he received special counsel Robert Muelller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and when he released it to Congress and the public.

Opinion: Barr has to try to defend the indefensible Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify Wednesday in the Senate and on Thursday in the House, though CNN reported he is balking at the format on the Democratic-controlled House side and threatening not to appear. (Apparently the threat of follow-up questioning by congressional aides is too much for the nation's top prosecutor to […]