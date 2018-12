The 41st President led through a time of sweeping global change, including the collapse of the Soviet Union Former US President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94 in Houston, according to his spokesperson Jim McGrath.

Stock markets will close on Wednesday to honor Bush US financial markets will be closed on Wednesday to honor the memory of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away late Friday at the age of 94.

The letter Bush left for Clinton is a lesson in elegance When Bill Clinton entered the White House, he found a letter from the man he beat: George H.W. Bush. Notes from outgoing presidents to incoming ones is a tradition, but Bush's January 20, 1993, is a lesson on grace in defeat.

41's life in pictures George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States and the patriarch of one of America's dominant political dynasties, died Friday, November 30, at the age of 94.

Bush family reunited in sweet cartoon Cartoonist Marshall Ramsey is remembering the life of President George H.W. Bush in his latest heartwarming illustration.

Opinion: The thing Bush had that the country needs today President George H.W. Bush embodied a value that seems to be vanishing from our nation: public service. Love or hate his politics, most politicians who worked with Bush valued his deep commitment to government. And few would challenge the argument that he devoted his entire life to the public arena. He was part of a […]