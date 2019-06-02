Angela Merkel's future in doubt as leader of coalition partner quits

The future of Angela Merkel’s government was in doubt on Sunday after the leader of her main coalition partner resigned. Andrea Nahles announced she was stepping down as leader of the centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD) after the party suffered its worst ever result in the European elections. Her decision led to renewed calls for the SPD to pull out of Mrs Merkel’s coalition government, which would leave it without a majority in parliament. But the party’s MPs are believed to be reluctant to force new elections in which they could suffer even more damaging losses. Ms Nahles’ resignation came as a shock new opinion poll showed the German Green party in first place for the first time, after overtaking Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU). “Discussions and feedback from the party have made it clear to me that I no longer have the necessary support to continue in office,” Ms Nahles said in a statement to party members on Sunday. European election results: New EU Parliament “I sincerely hope that you will be able to restore trust and mutual respect again and find a leader you can support.” Her decision to step down after just a year in office comes amid panic in the party at its rapidly collapsing vote. One of the two mainstream German political parties, the SPD has seen its role on the centre-Left usurped by the Greens in recent years. Ms Nahles took over as party leader in the wake of the decision to enter a new coalition with Mrs Merkel after the SPD suffered its worst ever general election result in 2017, winning just 20 per cent of the vote. But the party’s support has continued to plunge under her leadership. It came third in the European elections with only 15.8 per cent, and hit a new low of just 12 per cent in an opinion poll released at the weekend. Facing growing discontent within the party and a rumoured coup plot by her predecessor as leader, Martin Schulz, Ma Nahles issued a “back me or sack me” ultimatum to MPs by calling a vote on her leadership scheduled for Tuesday. Malu Dreyer, a regional party leader untainted by the infighting, is expected to take over as interim leader Credit: FELIPE TRUEBA/EPA-EFE/REX But it became clear that her gamble had failed as support for her failed to materialise , and she stepped down rather than face …read more

