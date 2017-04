Russian planes spotted near coast of US and US allies US defense officials are calling recent sightings of Russian bombers off the Alaskan coast "nothing out of the ordinary" -- itself an indication that both nations are toeing the line between routine military posturing and escalating provocation.

Russian bombers near Alaska twice in 24 hours The US Military spotted Russian TU-95 Bear bombers flying close to the Alaskan coast for the second time in 24 hours. CNN's Barbara Starr has the latest.

US scrambles planes in response to Russian bombers Two Russian TU-95 Bear bombers were spotted flying about 41 miles off the coast of Alaska on Tuesday, just hours after two US F-22 fighter jets intercepted the same type of Russian aircraft in the area.

US F-35 jet fighters arrive in UK amid tension with Russia A fleet of US F-35A jet fighters have arrived in the UK for joint NATO training amid tension with Russia.

Meet the Russian 'father of all bombs' Born in Russia in 2007, the "father of all bombs" may be holding a title surpassed by no other.

US official: China bombers on high alert over North Korea Several senior administration officials told CNN Thursday that President Donald Trump's strategy toward North Korea hinges on one word: China.

Teacher accused of abducting girl is caught: 'I'm glad this is over' Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins has been arrested and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas has been found safe in northern California, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday.

Woman stands up to armored vehicle During protests in Venezuela a woman stood in front of an armored vehicle. Protesters are calling for Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, to step down.

Arrest after attack on soccer team bus German prosecutors have arrested a 28-year-old German-Russian citizen on suspicion of carrying out last week's bomb attack on a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund soccer team.