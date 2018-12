The President took time in a phone call with US troops to assail Democrats and push his case for a border wall In President Donald Trump's Christmas Day telling, the drugs are flowing over the border, the Federal Reserve is imperiling the economy and the Democrats are preparing to harass him with oversight requests.

CNN debunks Trump's latest border claims CNN's Dana Bash and Abby Phillip fact-check President Trump's latest claims about his proposed border wall.

Opinion: Give Trump credit for these 5 things President Donald Trump ends his second year in office isolated and under siege. A self-inflicted government shutdown is happening over Christmas, the stock market is suffering its worst month in a decade (compounded by his talk of sacking the Fed chair) and the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis is sending shudders through America's military […]

How the partial government shutdown is playing out A partial government shutdown remains in effect after funding expired for roughly a quarter of the federal government when the clock struck midnight on Saturday -- and it is not clear when it will end.

Trump sets completion date for border wall President Donald Trump says he wants the border wall between Mexico and the United States finished by election day 2020.

The new acting defense secretary has no foreign policy or military experience With Defense Secretary James Mattis on his way out two months earlier than planned, Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will take the reins of the government's largest and most complex agency with no military and foreign policy experience.

5 heartwarming moments in politics this year 2018 has been a tumultuous year in Washington — we've seen unprecedented turnover in the White House, the passings of two political statesmen, and indictments of several Trump associates as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation (which still continues full speed ahead).

Trump tweets 'poor me' during shutdown President Trump spent most of Christmas Eve alone in the White House tweeting grievances. CNN's Abby Phillip reports.

Democratic oversight could amount to 'presidential harassment,' Trump says President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Democratic attempts at oversight in the coming Congress could amount to "presidential harassment."