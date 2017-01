Dozens killed in Kyrgyzstan plane crash More than 30 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan, Russian state media reported citing the Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry.

Trump: Son-in-law will get Israel peace deal Days away from being sworn in as US President, Donald Trump isn't saying who he trusts more -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a longtime US ally, or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

British prime minister will detail Brexit plan British Prime Minister Theresa May will urge the country to "make a success and build a truly global Britain" when she makes her most detailed speech yet on the country's plans for Brexit.

Weekend ice storm glazes central US The icy weather will linger a bit longer.

Arrest warrant for Samsung heir Prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Samsung's heir apparent on bribery allegations.

Sea Shepherd claims it caught Japanese fleet with dead whale The anti-whaling activist organization Sea Shepherd says it spotted a Japanese vessel with a dead whale on board, in violation of international law.

Trump slams Brennan, questions whether he was 'the leaker' CIA Director John Brennan implored President-elect Donald Trump to put his confidence in the intelligence community and develop an "appreciation" for the effect his words could have on national security.

One of FBI's Most Wanted suspects captured in Texas A double homicide suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list was captured Sunday morning after nearly six months on the run.

The representatives boycotting the inauguration A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, particularly after revelations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and his rebuke of civil rights icon John Lewis on Saturday.