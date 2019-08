The move -- a major escalation of the trade war between the countries -- comes after China's central bank allowed its currency to weaken The Trump administration on Monday designated China a "currency manipulator," after the country's central bank allowed its currency to weaken amid the ongoing trade dispute.

Dow plunges nearly 1,000 points The Dow tumbled more than 600 points and global stocks were in disarray on Monday after China escalated the trade war with the United States.

Chinese companies halt purchases of US agricultural products Chinese companies have halted purchases of US agricultural products, marking the latest escalation of the trade war between the United States and China.

Expert reveals why China doesn't want to deal with Trump U.S.-China relations expert Minxin Pei tells Christiane Amanpour why China doesn't want to deal with President Trump and sheds light on China's response to the Hong Kong protests.

Analysis: Trump's trade war with China is getting out of hand The US-China trade war has always been serious. Now it's starting to get scary.

US and China may be headed for a currency war China may have just fired the opening shot of a currency war with the United States.

This is the worst case scenario for the US-China trade war CNN's Christine Romans explains why analysts think the trade war could cause a global recession.

What Trump's China trade war means for you Now might be a good time to buy a new laptop, iPhone, or TV.