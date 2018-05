A hardline immigration bill will get to the floor after conservatives threatened unrelated legislation As House Republican leadership furiously searched for a way out of competing immigration uprisings from both ends of their own party, they committed Thursday to hold a vote on a conservative bill that has been demanded by their right flank for months.

More noncriminal immigrants are being arrested, data show A growing percentage of immigrants arrested by the Trump administration don't have criminal convictions on their records, even though officials have repeatedly said arresting criminals is their priority.

Cuomo fact-checks Trump's claim on immigration President Trump blames Democrats for immigration laws that force federal officials to break up families, but CNN's Chris Cuomo fact-checked his claim and believes it is false.

Analysis: The biggest political story no one is talking about On Wednesday, two more Republicans signed on to a petition that would force an open-ended and unpredictable immigration debate onto the House floor -- a nightmare scenario that the White House and GOP leaders seem, at least at the moment, unable to stop.

Trump: Immigrant families are being broken up because of Democrats' laws President Donald Trump hosts a roundtable discussion on California sanctuary state policies at the White House, where he blamed Democrats for laws that force federal immigration agents to break up families.

Why is Melania Trump still in the hospital? First lady Melania Trump has been in the hospital for four days, with no word on exactly when she will be released.

GOP congressman suggests silt could be causing sea levels to rise A member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology evinced skepticism about climate change during an exchange with a witness about rising sea levels.

Mueller has a lot of options besides indicting Trump. Here they are Rudy Giuliani's assertion to CNN this week that President Donald Trump can't be indicted by the special counsel, and thus can't face a subpoena, banks on a series of internal Justice Department policies.