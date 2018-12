President reverses his earlier statements that he would own the shutdown if border wall funding was not included just ahead of a Senate debate on his plan Schumer to Trump: You own this | Mueller team would keep working

As shutdown looms, Senate stalled on proposal to fund Trump's border wall The Senate is voting to see if there's enough support to advance a stop-gap spending bill with an additional $5 billion for President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise of a border wall, as Washington inches closer to a partial government shutdown when funding expires for key federal agencies at midnight Friday night.

How a potential government shutdown could affect holiday plans A partial government shutdown wouldn't cancel Christmas, but some of the people making things runs smoothly ahead of and after the holiday could be affected.

Schumer: Trump is throwing a temper tantrum Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tells President Trump to abandon his shutdown strategy, reminding Trump that Senate Republicans likely do not have the votes to pass funding for the border wall, which Trump initially promised would be paid for by Mexico.

Senators scramble back to DC to deal with standoff The end-of-the-year chaos consuming the Capitol over a possible government shutdown was captured fittingly Friday when senators who had been abruptly called for a meeting with the President to try to end the standoff found they couldn't get into the White House.

Supreme Court refuses to revive Trump asylum ban The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration from implementing new asylum restrictions.

Mick Mulvaney in 2015: Trump's views on border wall 'simplistic' and 'absurd' Incoming White House acting-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney once called President Donald Trump's views on a border wall and immigration "simplistic" and "absurd and almost childish."

Whitaker rejected ethics official's advice he should recuse from Russia probe Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker disregarded the advice of a Justice Department ethics official to step aside from overseeing Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.