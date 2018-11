The public got a rare glimpse into the first lady's thinking and influence on her husband Melania Trump is, without question, the most enigmatic and least-known first lady in modern memory. She is deeply private, rarely offering even the slightest glimpse into what she thinks about her husband's administration -- or the country as a whole.

Opinion: Melania Trump's dangerous move By all accounts, Mira Ricardel has not made a lot of friends in the Trump administration. A key member of national security adviser John Bolton's team, she was brought in in April to help him shake up the national security staff. In the past, she had butted heads with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and […]

Don Lemon: It's a hot White House all right CNN's Don Lemon says the firing of deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel could be an indicator of chaos in the Trump administration.

Melania Trump calls for ouster of top national security aide First lady Melania Trump, in a remarkable move carried out by her spokeswoman, publicly pushed for the ouster of deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel.

Panel: We don't have a royal family, but they act like one CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports that the White House will fire deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel, according to a White House official. This comes after Melania Trump pushed for the ouster. It was not immediately clear when she would officially make her exit.

Who is Mira Ricardel and why did Melania Trump want her fired? Mira Ricardel barely lasted seven months as deputy national security adviser before First Lady Melania Trump issued an unprecedented call for her dismissal and President Donald Trump moved to fire her.

The state of play in key races has shifted since election night. Here's where they are now. • Analysis: 14 big trends from the 2018 exit polls

Liam Hemsworth shares photo of his home in ruins after fires • Northern California fire death toll rises to 48

More than 200 cases of polio-like illness under investigation; 80 confirmed There have been 80 confirmed cases of the polio-like illness known as AFM in 25 states this year as of Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.