Women come together to protest Trump's agenda Women of all generations streamed on to the National Mall Saturday morning, gathering for the Women's March on Washington to push back on the Republican agenda and offer a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump's history of derogatory comments about women.

Protesters rally worldwide in solidarity Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States and around the world are set to join marches Saturday to raise awareness of women's rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Donald Trump's presidency.

Alicia Keys: We will not be stepped on At the Women's March on Washington, singer Alicia Keys read a political message to the crowds: "We will not allow our compassionate souls to get stepped on."

Fiery speeches set crowds alight The Women's March on Washington Saturday was the main event of an historic day when millions took to the streets of America.

Scarlett Johansson to Trump: Support all women Actress Scarlett Johansson spoke at the Women's March on Washington to address issues of women health and inequality after President Trump's inauguration.

Michael Moore vows to end 'Trump carnage' Director Michael Moore speaks out against President Trump at the Women's March on Washington.

Imam goes off-script at Trump inaugural service An imam who had been expected to deliver the Islamic call to prayer at a National Prayer Service for President Donald Trump instead recited two verses from the Quran with a subtle but clear political resonance.

Trump admin tells National Park Service to halt tweets After the National Park Service retweeted a few messages that negatively compared the crowd sizes at Obama's 2009 inauguration to Donald Trump's inauguration, representatives from the new administration asked the Interior Department's digital team to temporarily stop using Twitter, according to a message obtained by CNN.

Trump signs executive order on Obamacare Within hours of taking the oath of office, President Donald Trump on Friday night signed an executive order aimed at trying to fulfill one of his most impassioned campaign promises: Rolling back Obamacare.