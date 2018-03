Parkland survivor's speech to marchers was the length of the shooting spree Emma Gonzalez, a student and survivor of the Parkland, Florida, stood on stage at the March for Our Lives for 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

MLK Jr.'s granddaughter surprises rally crowd Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., makes a surprise appearance at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington.

A memorial service will be held for the victims of Friday's killings at a North Bay veterans' treatment center in Yountville, CA.

The Parkland kids keep checking their privilege Ahead of the March for our Lives rally, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg said the media's biggest mistake while covering the school's shooting was "not giving black students a voice."

Hogg: People in power are shaking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg gave an impassioned speech during March for Our Lives in Washington.

Why these marchers have price tags Marjory Stoneman Douglas students are wearing bright-orange price tags at the March for Our Lives rally. Each says: $1.05.

Paul McCartney: `One of my best friends was killed in gun violence' Paul McCartney attended the March for Our Lives in New York on Saturday, telling CNN the cause was important to him because he lost John Lennon to gun violence.