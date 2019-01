A new Gallup poll finds that a record high percentage of Democrats call themselves liberal, and potential 2020 contenders are paying attention First things first: The theme song of the week is the theme song to Saved by the Bell composed by Scott Gayle.

What the 2018 blue wave means for 2020 CNN's Chris Cillizza reads the political tea leaves and explains what midterm momentum could mean for Democrats and the party's 2020 hopefuls.

De Blasio: 'Moderate voices in the party' did not learn from 2016 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that some moderate Democrats were wrong not to stake out a bolder agenda following the party's national losses in 2016.

Elizabeth Warren makes her pitch for radical reform in Washington Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her first visit to New Hampshire in more than two years made the case for radical reform in Washington, telling voters here that the time for "change at the margins" has passed.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, activist groups map out next steps in Green New Deal fight New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and allied progressive groups are ramping up their push for a Green New Deal.

Trump: Obama took Biden off the 'trash heap' President Donald Trump called Joe Biden "weak" and said he is not worried about a potential challenge from the former vice president in the 2020 presidential race, during a phone interview with Fox News' Jeanine Pirro.

Opinion: The reasons so many Dems are likely running in 2020 At this point, the question really shouldn't be which Democrats are running for president, but rather can the few Democrats who are not running please identify themselves? In the last three days, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro formally declared his candidacy, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told CNN's Van Jones that she plans […]

Politico: Some House Dems upset with Ocasio-Cortez Some House Democrats have been unhappy with progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's resistance to falling in line with her fellow party members, particularly her threats to support primary challenges against incumbents, Politico reported Friday.

Trump lashed out at Mulvaney during meeting with Dems President Donald Trump lashed out at acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney during a Situation Room meeting with Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, earlier this month, a White House official said Sunday.