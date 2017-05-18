Alex Jones: InfoWars radio host forced to apologise to Chobani yoghurt boss

Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he has settled a lawsuit filed by Greek yoghurt giant Chobani, despite previous claims that he would never back down in the defamation case. Mr Jones read a brief statement at the end of his radio show on Wednesday saying he had retracted previous stories and tweets about Chobani. Chobani had argued in its lawsuit that Mr Jones and his InfoWars website posted fabricated stories earlier this month that linked Chobani owner Hamdi Ulukaya and the company to a sexual assault case involving refugee children.
Source:: Yahoo