Alex Jones: InfoWars radio host forced to apologise to Chobani yoghurt boss

Trump says he did not ask former FBI Director Comey to end the Russia probe President Donald Trump said Thursday he did not ask FBI Director James Comey to end his investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Opinion: Trump is using the same old bullyboy tactics As Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed a special counsel to investigate the President and his associates, he imposed on Donald Trump something he has spent a lifetime avoiding -- accountability.

Nunes recused himself but keeps reviewing Russia intel The former head of the House Russia investigation, Rep. Devin Nunes, is continuing to review intelligence relating to Russia, a move that has Democrats grumbling that he has violated the spirit of his recusal.

NYT: Trump team knew Flynn was under investigation Michael Flynn told President Trump's transition team that he was under federal investigation for secretly working for Turkey, according to a report in the New York Times.

What did Mike Pence know? Vice President Mike Pence is standing by a March statement that he first learned of now-fired national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Turkey from media reports, despite renewed scrutiny and revelations President Donald Trump's transition team was made aware far earlier.

Mike Pence's disappearing act It's hard for a vice president of the United States to disappear from sight. After all, you are the second most powerful person in the country and all that.

First on CNN: House Russia investigators get access to Treasury data Investigators on the House intelligence committees have obtained access to valuable data from the Treasury Department, a development that will open their doors to investigate possible connections between President Donald Trump's business empire and Russians, CNN has learned.

SE Cupp: Democrats will definitely turn on Mueller The bombshell news on Wednesday that Robert Mueller will be a special counsel to lead an independent investigation of President Donald Trump, was met with giddy hoorays on the left and sighs of relief on the right. For their part, Democrats are smelling impeachment in the water, while Republicans are just glad the pressure's finally […]

Car barrels into pedestrians in New York's Times Square An 18-year-old woman was killed and at least 22 people injured Thursday when a speeding car plowed into pedestrians in Manhattan's bustling Times Square, city officials said.