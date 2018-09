The President launches fresh attacks on his Attorney General, the Russia probe and the media to kickstart a week that could shape the US for decades President Donald Trump couldn't wait to launch into the fall political season, an intense 10-week conflagration that marks a hugely consequential chapter in his turbulent presidency.

Trump blasts Sessions over GOP congressmen indictments President Donald Trump on Monday lamented the indictments of two Republican lawmakers who were his earliest supporters in Congress during the 2016 election and suggested they were politically motivated.

What to watch for at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings today Judge Brett Kavanaugh's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week offers senators their only real opportunity to challenge the Supreme Court nominee's legal thinking before he would take a lifetime appointment on America's highest court.

Kavanaugh, who can transform the court, seems inevitable When Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor testified in 2009, confirmation seemed so certain that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham famously predicted she only had to avoid a "complete meltdown."

Report: GOP official resigns after calling kneeling NFL players 'baboons' According to the Beaver County Times, Carla Maloney, a Republican county official in Pennsylvania, has resigned after it was revealed that she'd written Facebook posts referring to kneeling NFL players as "baboons."

FBI investigation looms over Democratic governor nominee An ongoing federal investigation into public corruption in Tallahassee, Florida, threatens to damage the nascent campaign of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, the city's mayor.