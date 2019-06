The President met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone President Donald Trump shook hands with Kim Jong Un on Sunday and took 20 steps into North Korea, making history as the first sitting US leader to set foot in the hermit kingdom.

Fareed: Trump thinks this is his path to a Nobel Prize CNN's Fareed Zakaria believes President Donald Trump is eager to make a deal with North Korea because the President "has decided that this is his path to a Nobel Peace Prize."

Analysis: Trump may meet Kim at the DMZ, but what's the point other than a photo op? Donald Trump may enter the history books Sunday as the first serving US President to step foot in North Korea -- but he'll also be handing its dictator Kim Jong Un a propaganda victory.

