Federal regulators are reviewing phone charging cords, surge protectors and other products a CNN report flagged as potentially dangerous The federal agency responsible for overseeing consumer product safety is investigating Amazon-branded electronic products highlighted in a CNN investigation last year, according to records and interviews.

Lawmakers say Amazon has 'turned a blind eye' to potential dangers posed by its own brand More lawmakers demanded answers about the safety of products branded with Amazon's name on Wednesday, calling on the company to immediately investigate and recall any electronics posing dangers to customers.

Dozens of Amazon's own products have been reported as dangerous. Many are still on the market When firefighters arrived at Austin Parra's home on January 12, 2017, they could see smoke and the charred remnants of an office chair outside.

Senators demand recalls after CNN report finds Amazon's own products are being flagged as fire hazards Three senators are demanding the recall of any hazardous products branded with Amazon's name after a CNN investigation found that dozens of AmazonBasics electronics remained for sale despite customers reporting the products had melted, exploded or burst into flames.

