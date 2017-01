MLK Day, in your own words Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 88 today.

Gadget trash is piling up in Asia In Asia, electronic trash has reached new heights.

Wife of Pulse Club murderer arrested Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said.

Trump renews attacks on 'SNL,' right on cue Tina Fey called it. On "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, the former cast member predicted that Donald Trump would bash NBC's longtime sketch comedy show.

Storms await President Trump, many of his own making Donald Trump is four days away from assuming the presidency after one of the most tumultuous transitions in modern history, setting the stage for a rocky period of dramatic change, partisan acrimony and unpredictable results.

John Kerry says Trump's comments 'inappropriate' US Secretary of State John Kerry has criticized President-elect Donald Trump for a newspaper interview in which he branded NATO "obsolete" and said Germany had pursued a "catastrophic" policy on refugees.

Trump says Atlanta is 'falling apart' and 'crime infested' President-elect Donald Trump harshly criticized Georgia Rep. John Lewis on Saturday, tweeting that his district was "in horrible shape and falling apart (and not to mention crime infested) ..."

CNN to Trump team: Jim Acosta 'has our complete support The Trump transition team's calls for an apology from CNN correspondent Jim Acosta are being met by something else: a strong statement from CNN supporting Acosta.

Violent crime in your city? More cops are not enough Violent crime, particularly gun violence, in the United States is a resurgent epidemic. While crime rates overall have fallen in the last two decades, violent crime in the United States began to climb again in 2015.