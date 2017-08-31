After North Korea missile, Britain and Japan agree closer security ties

FEMA officials say they're not sure how many are still awaiting rescue in area that's home to over 11 million Pam Jones said the water crept up on them with shocking speed.

VP visit: Pence meets with storm victims and hauls away debris Vice President Mike Pence traveled to hurricane-struck Texas on Thursday and met with Texans affected by the storm.

Insult to injury: Flooding knocks out Texas city's water supply The heavy rain is over, but the devastation that Harvey unleashed in Texas has left unprecedented flooding and thousands of people vulnerable.

$99 for a case of water: Price gouging reported post-Harvey Texas officials have received 684 complaints of price gouging and scams.

Tough lesson: How Houston's layout may have led to flooding Tropical Storm Harvey, which has flooded thousands of Houston-area homes, is serving up a hard lesson for city planners in Texas.

Angry Honoré: Stop congratulating one another Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, former commander of Joint Task Force Katrina, criticized the federal response to Hurricane Harvey, saying there are "a lot of citizens out there hanging on by a thread of their life."

You can help: How to aid Harvey victims Rescuers continue to pull people from rising floodwaters. The traumatized and weary evacuees often have nothing but the soaked clothes on their backs. Aid groups are working valiantly to provide shelter, emergency services and hope.